National Tech Problems Slow Online Classes For NC Students

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 24, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT
Two major platforms for remote lessons crashed or slowed Monday morning, as schools across America joined North Carolina in opening online classes.

Zoom, an online meeting tool used for class discussions, and Canvas, a learning platform used in North Carolina and elsewhere, had major problems as large school districts and universities began remote learning.

Zoom tweeted early Monday afternoon that service had been restored for most users.

"Today @zoom_us had a service disruption that affected many of our customers," tweeted CEO Eric Yuan. "We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running. I'm personally very sorry & we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said staffers were still working on the Canvas problems Monday afternoon.

North Carolina's public schools opened Aug. 17. At least three of the first six days have been marred by technology problems. NCEdCloud created access problems for many students and teachers two days last week.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
