National Tech Problems Slow Online Classes For NC Students

Two major platforms for remote lessons crashed or slowed Monday morning, as schools across America joined North Carolina in opening online classes.

Zoom, an online meeting tool used for class discussions, and Canvas, a learning platform used in North Carolina and elsewhere, had major problems as large school districts and universities began remote learning.

Zoom tweeted early Monday afternoon that service had been restored for most users.

"Today @zoom_us had a service disruption that affected many of our customers," tweeted CEO Eric Yuan. "We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running. I'm personally very sorry & we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said staffers were still working on the Canvas problems Monday afternoon.

North Carolina's public schools opened Aug. 17. At least three of the first six days have been marred by technology problems. NCEdCloud created access problems for many students and teachers two days last week.

