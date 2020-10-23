NC State Delays Spring Start Date, Cancels Spring Break

Following other campuses trying to contain the spread of COVID-19, North Carolina State University will delay the spring semester's start and eliminate spring break.

Chancellor Randy Woodson told the N.C. State community in an email about the changes, which include starting the semester on Jan. 19, a week later than planned. Classes end April 30, with exams to follow. And a scheduled spring break is being replaced by four wellness days spread throughout the semester. Cancelling spring break came after “health and safety concerns for some in our community,” Woodson wrote on Thursday.

UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University also plan to start on Jan. 19, with no spring breaks.

N.C. State announced previously plans for students to return to campus to take in-person classes and live in dorms this spring, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Woodson wrote that information on testing, on-campus housing and “our community standards” will be released starting next week.

N.C. State, East Carolina and UNC-Chapel Hill all halted physical classes for undergraduate students early in the fall semester after reporting a series of coronavirus outbreaks shortly after students returned to campus.

