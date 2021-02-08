CMS Is Hiring Tutors And Contact Tracers Through New NC Education Corps

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hiring 105 tutors and contact tracers through North Carolina’s new Education Corps.

The corps was created late last year to provide extra support for students and families coping with pandemic challenges. Participating districts can use COVID-19 relief money to hire temporary employees.

CMS Chief Academic Officer Brian Kingsley says CMS is now hiring 70 remote and in-person tutors to help K-3 students who have fallen behind in reading. The tutors will work through the summer.

CMS is also hiring 35 contact tracers to keep up with COVID-19 exposure as students return to classrooms.

CMS is the only district in the region that’s currently hiring, but districts in Hickory, Newton-Conover and Stanly County are also participating.