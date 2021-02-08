© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS Is Hiring Tutors And Contact Tracers Through New NC Education Corps

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published February 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST
Huntersville Elem worksheet.jpg
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
A Huntersville Elementary student works on a reading lesson.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hiring 105 tutors and contact tracers through North Carolina’s new Education Corps.

The corps was created late last year to provide extra support for students and families coping with pandemic challenges. Participating districts can use COVID-19 relief money to hire temporary employees.

CMS Chief Academic Officer Brian Kingsley says CMS is now hiring 70 remote and in-person tutors to help K-3 students who have fallen behind in reading. The tutors will work through the summer.

CMS is also hiring 35 contact tracers to keep up with COVID-19 exposure as students return to classrooms.

CMS is the only district in the region that’s currently hiring, but districts in Hickory, Newton-Conover and Stanly County are also participating.

NC Ed Corps map.png

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content