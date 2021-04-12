© 2021 WFAE
Education

CMS Tries Again To Reach 50,000 Students With Free Summer School

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published April 12, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT
ben-mullins-oXV3bzR7jxI-unsplash.jpg
Pixabay.com
/
Unsplash

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is reopening sign-ups for its free summer school after filling fewer than half the slots on the first try.

The district plans to offer the six-week program, dubbed Camp CMS, to 50,000 students in grades K-12. That's a little over one-third of all students. When registration closed last week, 22,000 had signed up. CMS is reopening registration this week in hopes of catching families who may have overlooked the program during spring break.

North Carolina requires all districts to offer similar camps to help students make up for the disruption of the pandemic. Those considered at academic risk get first priority. Federal COVID-19 relief money is expected to cover costs.

CMS officials have said their program will offer the required academic classes to help students make up essential skills, but will also include enrichment activities to make it feel like a summer camp.

While the state ordered districts to provide the camp, it is optional for students and for teachers.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
