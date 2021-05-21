COVID-19 Clusters Reported At Providence High, Community School Of Davidson

Mecklenburg County health officials say Providence High School’s junior varsity baseball team has a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 10 student cases and one staff case at the southeast Charlotte school last week, but a spokesperson said early this week that the health department hadn’t labeled it a cluster. That label means two or more cases appear to be connected with school spread, as opposed to cases contracted elsewhere.

Friday’s county report cites five student cases on the Providence baseball team as a cluster.

It also cites four student cases at Community School of Davidson as a cluster. The report says those cases are connected with the Armour Street campus, which houses students in grade 8 and up. Community School of Davidson is a K-12 charter school.

The student clusters come as youth 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. CMS is hosting vaccine clinics at seven schools Saturday.