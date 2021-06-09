Olympic High Principal Tapped To Open New CMS High School Nearby

Olympic High School Principal Erik Olejarczyk was announced Tuesday as principal of a new high school that will open in southwest Charlotte in 2022.

The new school, which hasn’t been named, is being built about 9 miles southwest of Olympic, in the Palisades area. It will pull students from the Olympic zone.

Olejarczyk has been a principal at Olympic since 2015, when CMS split the school into five separate academies, each with its own leader. In 2018, when the district pulled the plug on that experiment, he took over the entire campus. He has worked for CMS since 2004.

Olejarczyk will spend the coming year doing planning, preparation and hiring for the new school.