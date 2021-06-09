© 2021 WFAE
Education

Olympic High Principal Tapped To Open New CMS High School Nearby

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published June 9, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT
Olympic relief high school from CMS.jpeg
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
A new high school is under construction in the Palisades area of southwest Charlotte.

Olympic High School Principal Erik Olejarczyk was announced Tuesday as principal of a new high school that will open in southwest Charlotte in 2022.

The new school, which hasn’t been named, is being built about 9 miles southwest of Olympic, in the Palisades area. It will pull students from the Olympic zone.

Olejarczyk has been a principal at Olympic since 2015, when CMS split the school into five separate academies, each with its own leader. In 2018, when the district pulled the plug on that experiment, he took over the entire campus. He has worked for CMS since 2004.

Olejarczyk will spend the coming year doing planning, preparation and hiring for the new school.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
