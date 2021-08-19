© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS Confirms COVID-19 Clusters On Ardrey Kell, Independence Teams

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
football
Jack Biddinger
/
Pexels

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Thursday there are COVID-19 clusters involving two high school teams. The Ardrey Kell cheerleading team has six cases that health officials say are connected, and the Independence High football team has five.

Local health officials declare a cluster when they conclude that five or more cases are likely to have spread at a school or school-related activity. CMS spokeswoman Eve White said the clusters were confirmed too late to make this week’s state report but should show up next Tuesday.

CMS had already canceled Friday’s football games for both teams based on the first students to test positive, White said.

With the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the country, including among children too young to be vaccinated, families, educators and health officials are watching anxiously to see whether the spread accelerates as students return to classrooms.

Most South Carolina public schools opened this week. Most in North Carolina will bring students back Monday, with CMS starting Wednesday.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content