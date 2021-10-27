CMS official says state offers new guidance on when NC schools can end mask mandates

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools official says state health officials issued new guidance Tuesday on when schools can lift their mask mandates.

The rules posted online hadn't been updated Tuesday night. They still say all schools should require masks indoors. But CMS human resources chief Christine Pejot told the school board Tuesday that "hot off the press" around 3 p.m., the Department of Health and Human Services sent word about changes.

"The guidance that we just received indicates that if counties are experiencing high or substantial spread, then universal masking should be applied by school districts," she said. "However, if counties are experiencing low to moderate spread, then districts can consider making masks optional."

The change comes as COVID-19 numbers are dropping across the state, though most of North Carolina is currently rated high or substantial spread by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All counties in the Charlotte region remain in those categories.

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference about COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

State rules aren't a mandate

The state's mask rules for schools are not mandatory and a handful of North Carolina districts have already made masks optional. Union, Lincoln and Cabarrus county public schools are among them.

CMS, on the other hand, can’t even consider a mask-optional policy until the Mecklenburg County health department lifts its indoor mask mandate.

After that, Pejot says CMS will look at other measures, such as school clusters and vaccination rates for school-age kids, before making a change. She said a decision won't be based on any one number, but on the overall situation.

North Carolina requires monthly votes on school mask policies. CMS will take its next vote Nov. 9.