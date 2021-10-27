© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS official says state offers new guidance on when NC schools can end mask mandates

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 27, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT
Line first day CMS.jpeg
Nancy Pierce
/
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
CMS students wear masks as they report for their first day of school in August.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools official says state health officials issued new guidance Tuesday on when schools can lift their mask mandates.

The rules posted online hadn't been updated Tuesday night. They still say all schools should require masks indoors. But CMS human resources chief Christine Pejot told the school board Tuesday that "hot off the press" around 3 p.m., the Department of Health and Human Services sent word about changes.

"The guidance that we just received indicates that if counties are experiencing high or substantial spread, then universal masking should be applied by school districts," she said. "However, if counties are experiencing low to moderate spread, then districts can consider making masks optional."

The change comes as COVID-19 numbers are dropping across the state, though most of North Carolina is currently rated high or substantial spread by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All counties in the Charlotte region remain in those categories.

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference about COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

State rules aren't a mandate

The state's mask rules for schools are not mandatory and a handful of North Carolina districts have already made masks optional. Union, Lincoln and Cabarrus county public schools are among them.

CMS, on the other hand, can’t even consider a mask-optional policy until the Mecklenburg County health department lifts its indoor mask mandate.

After that, Pejot says CMS will look at other measures, such as school clusters and vaccination rates for school-age kids, before making a change. She said a decision won't be based on any one number, but on the overall situation.

North Carolina requires monthly votes on school mask policies. CMS will take its next vote Nov. 9.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms