Hopewell High School parents ask CMS for changes after guns found on campus

A few hundred Hopewell parents gathered Wednesday night for a town hall after two guns were found at the high school in Huntersville two weeks ago. Metal detectors, clear backpacks and additional security guards came up as ways to prevent students from bringing firearms on campus.

Fifteen guns have been found on Charlotte Mecklenburg School campuses and buses, as of last week. That’s more than the district confiscates in most full school years. Two guns were found on students at Hopewell following a fight.

Hopewell parent David Mullaly told CMS officials the school needs metal detectors.

“Let’s focus on the real issues so no one has to lose a kid the next time there’s an argument in the hallway,” Mullaly said.

Lisa Worf Hopewell parents and students came to the town hall to give suggestions, voice concerns, and support their school.

School board member Rhonda Cheek led the town hall. She was joined by Superintendent Earnest Winston and Hopewell leaders.

Parent Tonya Reeves suggested switching to virtual school for at least a day if a weapon is found.

“I am afraid for my kids to go to school. My daughter is, like someone else, she has desensitized to this.

Another parent said he didn’t want his children living in a prison.

“We don’t need to swing the pendulum so far the other way that our kids are living in barbed wire and being wanded.”

Winston told the crowd he has a task force of staff members evaluating ideas for keeping schools safe. That response did not satisfy many parents.