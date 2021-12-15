CMS board approves contracts to start building 2 new elementary schools

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board Tuesday approved almost $11 million in contracts to start construction on two new elementary schools. Both are on the east side of Charlotte.

One will be located on The Plaza next to Northridge Middle School and will pull students from the zones for Hidden Valley, Grier and Newell elementary schools. The other, about 6 miles south on Farm Pond Lane, will pull students from Windsor Park, Winterfield and Idlewild elementaries.

The schools aren’t scheduled to open until August of 2023, and the full cost of each is budgeted at more than $40 million. CMS is signing contracts early for the steel frame and roofing work because of anticipated delays getting material.

Both projects are part of the $922 million bond package voters approved in 2017.