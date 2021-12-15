© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS board approves contracts to start building 2 new elementary schools

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published December 15, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST
Hidden Valley relief school.png
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Artist's rendering of the new school on The Plaza that will relieve crowding at Hidden Valley, Grier and Newell elementary schools.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board Tuesday approved almost $11 million in contracts to start construction on two new elementary schools. Both are on the east side of Charlotte.

One will be located on The Plaza next to Northridge Middle School and will pull students from the zones for Hidden Valley, Grier and Newell elementary schools. The other, about 6 miles south on Farm Pond Lane, will pull students from Windsor Park, Winterfield and Idlewild elementaries.

The schools aren’t scheduled to open until August of 2023, and the full cost of each is budgeted at more than $40 million. CMS is signing contracts early for the steel frame and roofing work because of anticipated delays getting material.

Both projects are part of the $922 million bond package voters approved in 2017.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms