© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS board votes to continue virtual elementary and middle school option

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published April 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
foy_student_remote.png
Natalie and Nick Foy
/
A CMS student works from home during the pandemic.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will offer a virtual option for students in grades four through 12 next year, despite a state law calling for remote academies created during the pandemic to close.

Like districts across North Carolina, CMS expanded its virtual options for families who didn't feel safe sending their children to in-person classes. The district already had a virtual high school and added virtual elementary and middle schools.

The General Assembly granted permission for the new virtual options, but later voted that only the virtual schools created before the pandemic can continue next year.

That action came as plunging test scores at the end of the last school year indicated that many students lost ground when classes were held online. Starting with this school year, all North Carolina districts offered full-time in-person classes but let families opt out.

empty_classroom_cms_2.jpg
Education
Related: CMS superintendent says last year's safety decisions had a lingering academic cost
Ann Doss Helms

The CMS board voted unanimously Tuesday to work around the abolition of its virtual elementary and middle schools by redefining its virtual high school. In 2022-23 the virtual school will serve grades four to 12. Fourth grade will be eliminated in 2023 and fifth grade in 2024.

This year almost 900 students enrolled in CMS virtual elementary school and 950 in virtual middle school.

Officials say there’s still demand for all-remote options in lower grades. But board member Lenora Shipp said it’s not the best option for young children.

"They do really need to be in the classroom and in person," she said, adding that "we need to watch what is going on with our (grades) four to eight to see where that lands later."

About 50 students in grades K-3 had applied for virtual school next year. They’ll have to find other options.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms