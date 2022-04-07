© 2022 WFAE
Education

North Carolina's Meredith College removes a white supremacist's name from a building

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
meredith college facebook.jpg
Meredith College
/
Facebook
Meredith College in Raleigh is seen in an undated photo.

A North Carolina women's college announced on Wednesday that it is renaming a building named after a white supremacist who supported unequal funding for schools based on race.

The board of trustees of Meredith College in Raleigh voted at a meeting last month to rename Joyner Hall after finding out about the background of James Yadkin Joyner, according to an announcement on its web page.

“We know some may disagree with the Board’s decision, but the ongoing harm done by Joyner’s initiative makes it untenable to continue to honor him – especially as an educator,” the announcement said.

The move is part of Meredith's Initiative on Anti-Racism. Nearly two years ago, the board joined historians, researchers, diversity consultants, and representative faculty, staff, and alumnae to begin a review of building names on Meredith’s campus, which was built in 1925-26.

In addition to the renaming of Joyner Hall, the Board endorsed placing signs with QR codes on each campus building to provide historical context about all of the individuals for whom the buildings are currently named.

Campus buildings at UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University are also named for Joyner.

Education
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
