CMS holds public sessions on construction, assignment and superintendent search

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 13, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
Waddell regional sports.png
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Plans for a regional athletic facility at E.E. Waddell High School in southwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is laying the groundwork for a year of big decisions with a series of public engagement forums.

A series of virtual and in-person meetings will cover topics related to a 2023 bond campaign and a comprehensive review of student assignment. Topics include magnet programs, boundaries, neighborhood K-8 schools and the possibility of building regional athletic facilities.

Today there will be an online discussion of regional athletic facilities (register here) and an in-person meeting covering all topics at Garinger High School, 100 Eastway Dr., at 6 p.m. Sessions will continue through October and November.

The district is also conducting a survey and holding engagement sessions on what people want to see in a superintendent. Earnest Winston was fired from the job in April, and Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh has a contract through June. The first session will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom (register here).

The board is expected to launch a search and make decisions about assignment and construction projects after the November school board election.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
