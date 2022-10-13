CMS holds public sessions on construction, assignment and superintendent search

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is laying the groundwork for a year of big decisions with a series of public engagement forums.

A series of virtual and in-person meetings will cover topics related to a 2023 bond campaign and a comprehensive review of student assignment. Topics include magnet programs, boundaries, neighborhood K-8 schools and the possibility of building regional athletic facilities.

Today there will be an online discussion of regional athletic facilities (register here) and an in-person meeting covering all topics at Garinger High School, 100 Eastway Dr., at 6 p.m. Sessions will continue through October and November.

The district is also conducting a survey and holding engagement sessions on what people want to see in a superintendent. Earnest Winston was fired from the job in April, and Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh has a contract through June. The first session will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom (register here).

The board is expected to launch a search and make decisions about assignment and construction projects after the November school board election.