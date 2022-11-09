CMS interim superintendent stepping down at the end of next month

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced Tuesday night he will leave Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after eight months on the job, rather than finishing his one-year contract. He cited the health challenges of his 98-year-old father.

Hattabaugh says he will work through the end of December, then return to Florida. He had retired there after working for CMS previously, and agreed to return to Charlotte when the board fired Superintendent Earnest Winston in April.

His announcement comes the day after an election that will bring historic upheaval to the board he works for. Three incumbents lost their races, and five of the nine members will be newcomers when the new board is sworn in Dec. 13. Hattabaugh said he had thought about leaving earlier, when his father's health was worse, but held off.

Hattabaugh said he won't speak to the media immediately, and said the board does not yet have a plan for filling the position when he leaves.

Board Chair Elyse Dashew said Tuesday night that a statement from the board will come "soon."

A retired administrator, Hattabaugh spent five years with CMS previously. That included another stint as interim superintendent, from 2011-2012, after former superintendent Peter Gorman left for a private sector job.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.