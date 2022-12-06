New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change

School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell and Catawba counties elected new chairs Monday, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy .

Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.

Cabarrus board splits

The Cabarrus school board split 3-3 on whether Republican Denise Adcock or Democrat Keshia Sandidge should lead the board. The vote came after one Republican incumbent and two Democratic newcomers were elected at large last month.

Cabarrus County Schools Keshia Sandidge

The two newcomers, Sam Treadaway and Pam Escobar, joined Sandidge in voting for her. Adcock was joined by members Rob Walter and Tim Furr in voting for Adcock.

The board’s former vice chair, Laura Blackwell, was reelected to the board but declined to vote for chair. She has married and now goes by Laura Lindsey, Communications Director Philip Furr said.

A board attorney said Lindsey’s non-vote counted as a yes for the first person nominated. That was Adcock, who has served two years on the Cabarrus board. She said she wants to ensure that all members are “respected, heard, empowered and valued. We can accomplish this in our meetings by mastering the methods of Robert’s Rules of Order in a more comprehensive way.”

Walter was elected as vice chair on a 4-3 vote, with Lindsey joining Walter, Furr and Adcock in voting for him. Sandidge got the same three votes for that office as well.

The Cabarrus board’s former chair, Holly Grimsely, left the board after 12 years to run for county commissioner. Voters ousted incumbent Carolyn Carpenter, who had served 16 years on the school board and 12 years as a Cabarrus County commissioner.



Catawba veteran edges out newcomer

Catawba County Schools Ronn Abernathy

Ronn Abernathy, who has served on the Catawba County school board for 10 years, beat newly elected Michelle Teague on a 4-3 vote for chair.

Teague, a Republican, was the top vote-getter in the November race for four at-large seats. She is co-founder of a group called Mama Bears of Catawba County and ran as a conservative Christian who would be a voice for parents and advocate for “medical freedom.” She told the Hickory Daily Record she wanted to “remove controversial agendas in the classrooms such as critical race theory, social and emotional learning, and sexual and gender ideology.” In March, she asked the school board to remove 24 books from school libraries, saying they contained inappropriate content.

The board’s former chair, Democrat Leslie Barnette, came in fourth in November. She nominated Abernathy, a Republican, to take her place. Barnette was elected vice chair, also on a 4-3 vote.

Catawba County Schools Michelle Teague is sworn in to the Catawba County school board.

Unanimous choice in Iredell-Statesville

Iredell-Statesville Schools Bill Howell

Bill Howell, a former teacher and coach who has been on the Iredell-Statesville school board since 2016, was unanimously elected chair by a board that has a new majority after the November election. Former Chair Todd Carver didn’t run for reelection.

Mike Kubiniec, one of four newcomers elected last month, was chosen as vice chair on a 4-3 vote. All four are Republicans who were part of the Free the Smiles group that arose to oppose mandatory masking during the pandemic.

Gaston board makes no change

The Gaston County school board unanimously reelected Jeff Ramsey as chair and Dot Cherry as vice chair, after three new members were sworn in.

Gaston County Schools Jeff Ramsey

“Hopefully we’ll have a good two years ahead of us,” Ramsey said. “We had a tough two years with COVID, there’s no doubt. But I am so proud of the board for how they was able to navigate through all this and was able to educate our kids as best they could.”

Union, CMS votes to come

The Union County school board will elect a new chair Tuesday. The current chair, Melissa Merrell, was elected a county commissioner in November. The Union board saw little change after this year’s election, with four incumbents reelected .