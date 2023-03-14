CMS launches more boundary talks for new southern middle and high schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Tuesday launched what it calls a “reset” on planning for a new middle school and high school in south Charlotte.

That begins with talking to students and families in 43 elementary, middle and high schools that could see changes when the two new schools open.

The high school is under construction on Community House Road, with a scheduled opening in August 2024. It's being paid for with school bonds approved in 2017. The middle school could open the following year, next to Rea Farms STEAM Academy, if voters approve construction money as part of a 2023 school bond referendum .

Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz said CMS wants to consider them together to align the changes and avoid additional disruption. The main goal is to relieve crowding in southern schools, he said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Middle and high schools that could be affected by the opening of new southern schools.

“Ardrey Kell is the largest high school in North Carolina — 3,700 students, give or take a few. We definitely want to relieve them pretty significantly,” Schultz said at a Tuesday media briefing. “Myers Park and South Meck are not too far behind that.”

In addition, CMS says Providence and East Mecklenburg high schools could see boundary changes as part of the adjustments. The new middle school could bring changes to 10 schools, and up to 28 elementary schools could see changes to their feeder patterns.

CMS construction consultant Dennis LaCaria has said Community House Middle School, which is near Ardrey Kell High, is the largest middle school in North Carolina and several surrounding states.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Elementary schools that could see feeder schools change because of the new southern middle and high schools

CMS held 11 community discussions in late 2022 to discuss three drafts of possible high school boundaries. Now the district is launching a new phase:

Two community meetings this week will outline the reset process. The next one will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Myers Park High.

A first draft of new boundaries for the middle and high school will be released the last week of March, incorporating feedback from the 2022 sessions.

CMS will hold three community feedback sessions on that draft March 27-30.

A second draft will be released after spring break in April.

Five community feedback sessions will take place April 19-21.

Staff will present a final recommendation to the school board May 9. That meeting will include a formal public hearing.

The school board will vote on boundaries on May 23.