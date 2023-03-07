-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say new schools and better campus design can keep students safer. It's part of a pitch for $3 billion in school bonds.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is seeking money for a regional sports complex and upgraded high school athletics facilities. Officials say that's what the public wants.
Mecklenburg County officials say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s request for a $3 billion school bond would impose a hefty tax burden on the very families who stand to benefit the most from new and renovated schools.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools must drop 10 construction projects to keep the bond total under $3 billion, staff told the school board Tuesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Tuesday released a ranked list of school construction projects, the first step toward a 2023 bond vote.