‘Vote Yes’ campaign for $2.5 billion in CMS bonds has raised almost $500,000

The group urging voters to approve $2.5 billion in bonds for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has raised almost $500,000 and spent about $200,000 as of last week.

A financial disclosure report filed this week shows theFoundation for the Carolinas is the largest donor, providing $212,500 to the “Vote Yes” campaign. Other major donors are the North Carolina Association of Realtors ($50,000); Atrium Health ($30,000); Canopy Realtor Association and business executive Edward Weisiger Jr. ($25,000 each); Lowe’s Companies ($20,000); Honeywell Inc. ($15,000); and Ally Financial, Barings, Coca Cola Consolidated, National Gypsum and Truist ($10,000 each).

Expenses as of Oct. 23 total $202,600, leaving plenty for a final push toward the Nov. 7 election. The biggest spending has been on the three consulting firms advising the campaign, which is run by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. The Differentiators, a Raleigh firm known for its Republican connections, has gotten just over $100,000, which includes polling. Nexus Strategies, a Raleigh firm that works with Democratic candidates, has collected about $38,000. And Alexander Wilson Consulting of Charlotte has gotten $10,000.

The Coalition for a Better 2050, which is the official name of the “Vote Yes” committee, has also spent money on website development, flyers, radio and community outreach.

The African American Clergy Coalition, which is putting out “Vote No” yard signs, has not filed paperwork to participate in a political campaign or reported on fund-raising or spending.