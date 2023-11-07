$2.5 billion CMS bond referendum leans toward victory in early results

Early voting results show the $2.5 billion bond referendum for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools heading toward approval, despite the prospect of a property tax hike in coming years.

With results posted for almost 41,000 early voters, or about 5% of all registered Mecklenburg County voters, 66% said “yes” to the bonds. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

The request, which is designated for 30 projects, is by far the largest ever sought in North Carolina.

Bond supporters say the money will provide better learning conditions and safer schools for students across the county, as well as providing more classrooms for crowded neighborhood schools and high-demand magnets.

Bond approval essentially provides a $2.5 billion line of credit for CMS to build new schools and replace or renovate old ones, to be tapped over the next seven years. County officials expect they’ll need to raise property taxes three times in the next five years as the debt starts coming due, for a total of a three-cent increase for every $100 of appraised value. That would add $120 a year to the bill for a $400,000 home, starting in 2029.

The prospect of a tax hike, coming on top of this year’s revaluation, led to opposition from a group called the African-American Clergy Alliance. Leaders of that group say low-income residents of the close-in “crescent” have been especially hard hit because property values in that area have risen sharply, making it hard for some to hold onto their homes. On Saturday the editorial board of The Charlotte Post, a newspaper focused on the Black community, wrote that the request is too big and that bond defeat would “send a message to the school district … in favor of a scaled-down program that addresses the most pressing campus needs without hamstringing taxpayers.”

A “Vote Yes” campaign organized by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance raised almost $500,000 as of Oct. 23. Groups supporting the bonds include the Black Political Caucus, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators, the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce and The Charlotte Observer’s editorial board.

CMS planner Dennis LaCaria said the first projects likely to start construction are a new south Charlotte middle school, a new Second Ward magnet high school uptown, renovations at Northwest School of the Arts and the replacement of old buildings at South Mecklenburg High. Work is already going on at Northwest and South Meck, financed by 2017 bonds, and LaCaria says the new funding will finish those projects.

Beyond that, he says, the school board and staff will discuss next steps on Nov. 14. He said there’s not a priority list that spells out a timeline.

“They’re all really sort of an equivalent priority,” he said. “Everything else from that point on is logistics. It’s cash flows. It’s which school opens (in which school year) based on the design and construction and permitting and rezoning timeline.”

If bonds are not approved, he said, CMS is likely to seek alternative county funding for the first few projects, then figure out what it would take to get bonds approved in 2025.