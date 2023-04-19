CMS changes southern boundary plan to boost diversity, balance building use

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Wednesday unveiled a new draft of boundary plans for a new southern middle and high school, one officials say does more to balance socioeconomic diversity than the plan released last month.

The new plan is being presented at 6:30 this evening at South Mecklenburg High school (see the district’s presentation on the new plan here ).

The shifting school boundaries have been in the works for more than a year and have generated controversy — at a time when the district has new leadership and big plans to ask voters to approve bonds for further school construction. The changes are driven by the need to create attendance zones to accommodate a new high school being built on Community House Road, between Ardrey Kell and South Mecklenburg high schools, and for a new middle school the district hopes to build in the same area.

The high school is scheduled to open in 2024, and CMS hopes to have the middle school built by 2025.

The new plan makes significant changes from the one the district rolled out last month . It affects the attendance zones for four high schools, 10 middle schools and 14 elementary schools — including four middle schools and seven elementary school that were not part of the last draft. Meanwhile, six schools that would have seen changes under the last plan are not part of the latest one.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The March plan drew protests from families who said it would undermine diversity at South Mecklenburg High by creating poverty levels that could reduce the school’s attractiveness to teachers and families. Fifty percent of South Meck students would have come from low socioeconomic status neighborhoods under the March plan — more than at the other four high schools in the mix combined. That’s been reduced to 30% under the revised plan, similar to the levels at Myers Park and the new high school.

Ardrey Kell and Providence high schools will have no low socioeconomic status neighborhoods in their zones under the new plan.

CMS labels all census blocks in Mecklenburg County as low, middle or high socioeconomic status, or SES, based on family income, adult education levels, home ownership, English proficiency and single-parent households.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The new plan also does more to balance the use of classrooms, officials say. For instance, some families worried that the March plan would leave Carmel Middle School only about three-quarters filled, while South Charlotte Middle would be about 30% over capacity. Both schools would be close to 100% utilization under the new proposal.

Even before the plan was officially released, parents who had lobbied for the March plan were circulating data and voicing their displeasure. The March plan would have sent the Olde Providence Elementary zone to South Charlotte Middle School and Providence High. The new one sends that zone to Carmel and South Meck.

The school board has now pushed back its timeline — again — for making a decision. Here’s the latest schedule:



Noon Thursday: Virtual presentation on the new draft https://cms-k12-nc-us.zoom.us/j/93686533570?pwd=K3IrYmttZVNKS0JLWWc3WFFsSWJBdz09

6:30 p.m. Thursday: In-person presentation at Providence High cafeteria.

Noon Friday: Virtual presentation https://cms-k12-nc-us.zoom.us/j/99430390279?pwd=eG9NYU8va2dFZ2JOK3YrU3BUMTl3QT09

6 p.m. May 23: Public hearing at the school board meeting at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

6 p.m. June 6: School board votes.

Check here for any changes.

This is a developing story and will be updated tonight.

