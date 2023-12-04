Corvian charter school reports $50K embezzlement after firing its director

Corvian Community School, a K-12 charter school in northeast Charlotte, reported to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Friday that an employee made $50,000 in unauthorized credit card charges for clothes, a hotel room and a helicopter ride.

The suspect is not named in the public police report, but the report was filed two days after the school’s board fired founder Stacey Haskell from her job as executive director. She made $164,550, according to the school’s most recent nonprofit IRS filing.

The board held a special meeting Wednesday night and voted to fire Haskell, effective immediately. The termination letter cites “substantial evidence of misuse (of) funds as well as concerns over human resource matters.” It says Haskell had not been on the job since Oct. 31.

The police report was filed Friday; Charlotte-Mecklenburg police provided a public version of that report to WFAE Monday morning. It lists the offenses as happening between Oct. 23 and Nov. 29.

Haskell founded Corvian as a private school in 2010. The state approved it as a publicly funded charter school in 2012. It now has about 1,300 K-12 students and a budget of $15 million, which includes $8.7 million from the state and $4.1 million in local per-pupil funds. The rest comes from federal sources, private fundraising and fees.

Corvian board chair Ed Franklin provided public documents that were requested, including the board’s budget, Haskell’s termination letter and the letter notifying families about her firing. Franklin declined to discuss the matter further.

North Carolina’s Office of Charter Schools oversees the operation of the state’s 211 charter schools. State Charter School Director Ashley Baquero said last week that her office learned that the Corvian board had launched "a third-party investigation" several weeks ago. Her office "has been in contact with the school’s attorney and board to ensure that the school remains financially and operationally stable" and continues to support the school, she said.

"OCS has not seen the investigation’s report, but head of school terminations are the authority of the school’s board and it’s clear the board has been transparent with stakeholders in its decisions regarding leadership," Baquero said.