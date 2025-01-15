Charlotte Catholic High School responds to accreditation concerns

The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte is responding to parents, after an online petition raising concerns about Charlotte Catholic High School’s accreditation and other issues gathered more than 1,000 signatures.

The petition had nearly 1,400 signatures as of Wednesday. Signers expressed concern about the high school’s recent change in the program it uses for accreditation, which ensures Catholic schools meet rigorous academic standards.

In July, the school shifted from Cognia Accreditation to Lumen Accreditation, a newer system created by the Catholic University of America that focuses specifically on Catholic schools. The petition says parents feared Lumen would not be held in the same regard when students apply to colleges and asked the Diocese to consider dual accreditation.

"As stewards of our children's formation, we seek assurance that Charlotte Catholic will maintain its college preparatory status," the petition reads.

But in a letter to families, Superintendent Gregory Monroe stood by the decision, noting all 20 schools in the diocese are Lumen accredited as of July and that Lumen holds “the same professional standing as other accrediting bodies at colleges and universities.”

He said the decision was made with the consensus of the Diocese’s principals after a thorough evaluation.

In a separate letter sent to families this week, Charlotte Catholic High School leadership apologized for not sharing news of the accreditation change with the community but reiterated Monroe’s argument.

"Lumen Accreditation holds the same professional standing as other accrediting bodies and, unlike others, integrates an evaluation of both the academics and the Catholic identity of schools," said the letter, signed by CCHS President Kurt Telford and Principal Lori Phillips. "This aligns with our goal to not only provide an excellent education but also to help our students deepen their faith."

The petition also highlights concern about the mid-year departure of teachers and counselors, which the petitioners claim said "caused disruption and instability" and needs to be "addressed with transparency."

In his letter, Monroe acknowledged there were three recent departures, but said they were unrelated to the accreditation concerns and "not unusual for a school this size."

There was also concern about the discontinuation of an Ancient World History curriculum at the school. CCHS administrators said in their letter the material is taught in middle school and other history courses and was removed from the high school curriculum to "eliminate the redundancy."