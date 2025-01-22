Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on 2-hour delay Thursday

After snow and ice mostly cleared by Wednesday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they plan to open all schools on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Schools were closed Wednesday. In a message to parents, CMS officials said:

"Charlotte-Mecklenburg families, for tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, 2025, all schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Buses will pick up two hours later than their regular schedule. Schools will resume testing tomorrow and dismiss at their regularly scheduled dismissal time. There will be no early dismissal exam for high schools tomorrow. All other activities, including ASEP, facility use, and programming will be on their normal schedules. Before School programs will operate on a 2-hour delay as well."

