© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on 2-hour delay Thursday

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 22, 2025 at 8:30 PM EST

After snow and ice mostly cleared by Wednesday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they plan to open all schools on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Schools were closed Wednesday. In a message to parents, CMS officials said:

"Charlotte-Mecklenburg families, for tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, 2025, all schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Buses will pick up two hours later than their regular schedule. Schools will resume testing tomorrow and dismiss at their regularly scheduled dismissal time. There will be no early dismissal exam for high schools tomorrow. All other activities, including ASEP, facility use, and programming will be on their normal schedules. Before School programs will operate on a 2-hour delay as well."
Tags
Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports