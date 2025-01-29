Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reading scores flat amidst national decline, data show

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ fourth-grade reading scores were higher than the average for large urban districts across the country, and around average for eighth graders, according to the latest Nation's Report Card, the results of federal assessments administered by the National Center for Education.

But overall, reading scores have remained largely stagnant since 2022, ticking downwards slightly, and are still below prepandemic levels. The percentage of students meeting the test’s “basic” achievement level has also remained largely the same since 2022.

Still, the flat National Assessment of Educational Progress results come as officials sounded the alarm on declining reading scores nationwide. Peggy Carr of the National Center for Education officials said nationwide reading scores and growing gaps between high- and low-performing students paint a dire picture of student achievement post-pandemic.

“This is a major concern, a concern that cannot be blamed solely on the pandemic," Carr said on a call Tuesday. "This is not just a pandemic story. Our nation is facing complex challenges in reading.”



Math, reading gaps

Local math scores showed both good and bad news. CMS students scored higher than comparable districts. And fourth-grade math scores have increased since 2022, which reflects a nationwide trend.

But there was also caution to be seen in the local math data — CMS eighth graders meeting the test’s basic achievement level decreased from 64% to 59%.

Gaps in fourth-grade math scores between Hispanic and white students, and Black and white students are wider now than they were in 2003.

Statewide, North Carolina scores have remained largely the same between 2022 and 2024. North Carolina students scored higher than the national average in eighth-grade math, and scored close to average in other areas.

In a press call this week, district officials noted CMS officials noted their math scores were significantly higher than other large urban districts. But they also acknowledged largely stagnant reading scores since 2022.

CMS's Chief strategy and innovation officer Beth Thompson, said the scores show the continued impact of the pandemic and emphasize the importance of the district’s goals to improve literacy.

“I think part of the reason that our community and our board of education has set two of our four district goals for the next five years around literacy is an acknowledgement of, A: how important that is and, B: how much we want to continue to work on the ability of our students to be able to think critically," Thompson said.

NAEP tests only a sample of student in each jurisdiction and is used to track academic progress and allow for regional and state-level comparisons nationwide.

Nationwide, the percentage of eighth graders reading below the "NAEP Basic" achievement level was the largest in NAEP's history, and the percentage of fourth graders below "NAEP Basic" was the largest percentage in 20 years.

Carr cautioned that even in positive results, like the nationwide increase in fourth-grade math scores, there were reasons for concern. Those scores were largely driven by strong performance from high-performing students, while low-performing students continued to show decline or stagnation. The gap between high- and low-performing students is growing, Carr cautioned.

Only two state tests bucked national trends — fourth-grade reading scores in Louisiana and fourth-grade math scores in Alabama returned to prepandemic levels.