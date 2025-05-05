CMS survey results suggest openness to using AI in classrooms

Should ChatGPT and other AI tools be used more in the classroom? Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recently collected community input on how the district should approach artificial intelligence, and more than 10,000 responses suggest openness to using AI in the classroom.

According to a new report, a majority of the district's survey respondents want to see more use of AI in education, though there were varied opinions on how to implement it.

When asked how AI should be used in the classroom, 36% said they wanted to see a thoughtful, incremental implementation of the technology, while another 18% called for bold and innovative changes.

By comparison, 35% said they were unsure or had mixed feelings.

“'It is here' was a common sentiment, reflecting a perception that use of AI is a part of reality, whether the district actively engages with AI or not," the report notes. "Leaders are committed to a proactive approach, recognizing the national momentum toward widespread use."

The survey also found that many teachers and students are already using the technology — 44% of CMS staff said they’ve used AI at work, including a majority of teachers who teach middle and high school and more than 60% of school administrators.

But 59% of respondents also expressed concern about academic integrity and the technology’s impact on interpersonal skills.

CMS hopes to develop a vision and guiding principles on AI by July. The survey is an early step in the process. District leaders will participate in a summit on AI later this month.