More pay raises under consideration in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees could see a pay raise in July. The proposal would be funded by recently approved Mecklenburg County funding.

The proposed raise is the second phase of an overhaul in CMS’ compensation for nonteaching staff such as bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers and others.

Phase I was implemented earlier this year and predominantly affected the district’s lowest-paid workers, when CMS increased its minimum wage to $20 per hour.

Phase II is expected to affect more than 6,000 employees, with the district proposing adjustments to salary schedules for some higher-paid workers and recognizing years of service.

Broken down, 5,542 employees would see an average increase of about 0.83%.

Another 826 employees in the higher pay grades would receive a more substantial raise, with an average increase of more than 12%.

And 78 occupational and physical therapists in the district would see an average raise of just over 8%.

CMS Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kluttz said the compensation review aims to create more market-competitive pay to attract top talent.

“When we invest in people, we invest in the success of Mecklenburg County," Kluttz told the board last week.

The roughly $8.5 million in funding required was already approved as part of CMS’ budget request to Mecklenburg County. If approved by the school board June 24, the pay raises would take effect starting July 1.