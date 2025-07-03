Randolph Middle School principal resigns following suspension

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says Randolph Middle School Principal Jennifer Schroeder submitted her resignation Tuesday July 1, effective immediately.

Schroeder had been suspended with pay since May 20. The district has not said why she was suspended, calling it a personnel matter.

Weeks before her suspension, Schroeder was allegedly assaulted by a parent on campus. Police say 33-year-old Mariah Hector shoved Schroeder into a wall and tried to choke another school administrator. Hector faces charges of assaulting a school employee and trespassing. CMS has not said if the incident was related to Schroeder's suspension.

Dr. Michael Turner, a retired principal with over 30 years of experience, will serve as interim principal. Schroeder is the second CMS principal to step down this summer following a paid suspension. The first was Ardrey Kell High School’s former principal Jamie Brooks.