Nonprofit MeckEd to discontinue operations

MeckEd, an area nonprofit that advocated for public schools and tried to connect students to jobs, is closing its doors.

In a news release Tuesday, the organization announced it would be ceasing operations effective Aug. 31. The group first started in 1991 and ran initiatives such as its Career Pathways program, which helped link area students to career exploration opportunities.

The news release didn’t provide a reason for the nonprofit’s closure, and board chair Tisha Greene declined an interview request for more information. In a prepared statement Tuesday, Greene said the organization was “deeply saddened” by the closure, but remained “immensely proud” of its work.

The group says it’s working with community partners to ensure a continuation of support for students “where possible.”

Back in May, the group sent out a fundraising email warning it was facing a potential $600,000 federal funding cut.