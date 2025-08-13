CMS names new school police chief

James Farrell / WFAE Jonathan Thomas is introduced to the CMS board as the new chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department.

Thomas is a veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, where he logged more than 27 years of experience and reached the rank of major.

Among other things, he was the commander of CMPD’s response to Hurricane Helene and has coordinated security for high-profile events, including presidential candidate visits, the NBA All-Star game and Billy Graham’s funeral.