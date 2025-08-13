© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

CMS names new school police chief

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published August 13, 2025 at 2:01 PM EDT
Jonathan Thomas is introduced to the CMS board as the new chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department.
James Farrell
/
WFAE
Jonathan Thomas is introduced to the CMS board as the new chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department.

Jonathan Thomas has been named the new chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department.

Thomas is a veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, where he logged more than 27 years of experience and reached the rank of major.

Among other things, he was the commander of CMPD’s response to Hurricane Helene and has coordinated security for high-profile events, including presidential candidate visits, the NBA All-Star game and Billy Graham’s funeral.
Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell