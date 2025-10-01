© 2025 WFAE

State leaders look to learn from Cleveland County Schools' improvements

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:33 PM EDT
Burns Middle School in Cleveland County.
Google Maps
Burns Middle School in Cleveland County.

North Carolina is beginning to work on improvement plans for schools labelled “low-performing” after the release of last year’s test results. State leaders hope to learn from success stories  — including one area school district.

Cleveland County reduced its number of low-performing schools from nine to two last year. For the first time in four years, none of the district’s four middle schools were low performing.

In a presentation to the state Board of Education on Wednesday, Chris Bennett, the district’s executive director of middle schools and accountability, pointed to a collaborative environment across school buildings.

He said Cleveland County set district-wide standards driven by data, evidence-based practices and new common math and reading curricula. But individual schools were still granted flexibility and autonomy.

“We’ve talked quite a bit about urgency versus panic," Bennett said. "Panic gets us nowhere. If we have a sense of urgency for the 10 months we have students in front of us, we will certainly find success.” 

State data shows 260 schools left low-performing status last school year — but 210 schools entered low-performing status, for a net loss of 50 low-performing schools.

There are 685 low-performing schools in North Carolina compared to 735 last year.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
