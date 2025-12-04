© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

English learner headcount drops statewide after changes in NC criteria

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published December 4, 2025 at 7:41 AM EST
classroom desks
Pixabay.com
/
Pixabay
Classroom desks

New statewide data shows there are 163,175 English Learners enrolled at North Carolina schools. That’s about 15,000 fewer than last year.

But state leaders say the number decreased due to last year’s changes in the criteria that made it easier for students to test out of English Learner status.

State Board of Education member Jill Camnitz said the changes are “significant steps toward accurately identifying students who require continued language support.”

The report identified 29,314 English Learners at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, down from around 33,000 last year. CMS has the most English Learners in the state.

The changes included lowering the score needed to test out of EL status.

Last year, Kristi Day, the state’s director of academic standards, told the board they’d heard from schools about frustrated students who were struggling to meet the necessary grade on the assessment that measures EL status — even as they were otherwise excelling in their day-to-day academics.

“We hear that very often, that students are doing very well, they may be taking AP courses or honors courses and they’re able to access that grade-level content, they just have trouble on that assessment," Day told the board.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Education North Carolina Board of Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell