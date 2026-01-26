CMS top attorney set to retire

The top attorney for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is retiring Feb. 2, the board confirmed in a statement to WFAE.

The board said in a statement that with André Mayes leaving, it is “taking this moment to reassess how our legal, compliance and advisory functions can best support an evolving public school and education system.”

"This presents an opportunity to think differently and intentionally about how we position the district for innovation and, most importantly, the best possible outcomes for our children," the statement read.

Mayes has served as the board’s general counsel since 2019, when she took over for longtime counsel George Battle.