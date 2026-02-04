Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools returns to regular schedule on Thursday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will return to a regular schedule Thursday, ending a nearly two-week period of cancellations, remote learning days and delayed openings prompted by recent winter weather.

“While CMS will operate as normal, we encourage our students, staff and families to drive with caution,” the district said in a message to families. “Please be patient as you return to school and give yourself plenty of time to reach your bus stop or school.”

The district warned that buses will be proceeding with caution and “delayed arrivals are possible.”

CMS students have not had a full day of in-person instruction since Jan. 22. There was a previously planned teacher workday on Jan. 23. Last week was impacted by an ice storm, with one day of cancelled classes, two days of remote learning and two days with delayed openings.

After this past weekend’s historic snowfall, the district canceled school Monday and Tuesday and shifted to remote learning Wednesday.

The CMS Board of Education is set to hold an emergency meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to weigh turning two upcoming early release days on Feb. 11 and April 29 into full days of school in order to make up some lost instructional time.