Panthers’ David and Nicole Tepper donate $250,000 to support women’s athletics at UNC Charlotte
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole Tepper, are donating $250,000 to UNC Charlotte to support women’s athletics at the university.
The Teppers announced the gift on Tuesday at a luncheon, according to school officials.
UNC Charlotte leaders say the money will strengthen programs for female student-athletes and support training, leadership development and overall student-athlete well-being.