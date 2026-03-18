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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers’ David and Nicole Tepper donate $250,000 to support women’s athletics at UNC Charlotte

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 18, 2026 at 10:13 AM EDT

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole Tepper, are donating $250,000 to UNC Charlotte to support women’s athletics at the university.

The Teppers announced the gift on Tuesday at a luncheon, according to school officials.

UNC Charlotte leaders say the money will strengthen programs for female student-athletes and support training, leadership development and overall student-athlete well-being.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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