More NC high school students are earning college credits than ever before, state superintendent says

A record number of North Carolina students are taking college-level courses while in high school. It’s an achievement that state leaders say is preparing students for life after graduation.

More than half of all graduates from the class of 2025 took and passed at least one college-level course while in high school. That includes AP or IB courses or dual enrollment opportunities.

State Superintendent Mo Green says that’s a state record that represents saved tuition and more opportunities after graduation.

“These percentages and numbers matter because of what they represent," Green said at a news conference Thursday. "More students, including students who have never imagined themselves as college material, walking into a college classroom, earning college credit and discovering that they belong there.”

The number of students graduating from the state’s Early College programs with both an Associate Degree and a high school diploma is also on the rise. Nearly 3,500 students did so this year, about 400 more than last year.

See the full report to the state Board of Education here.