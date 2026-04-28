North Carolina community colleges expand electrical training with new funding

Ten North Carolina community colleges are leading a statewide expansion of high-impact electrical workforce training aimed at boosting enrollment and modernizing programs.

The Careers Electric Training Network is designed to increase enrollment in Electrical Systems Technology programs by 20% at each participating school over the next three years.

In an announcement Monday, Central Piedmont Community College, Catawba Valley Community College, Gaston College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Wilkes Community College were among the colleges selected to participate.

Each institution will receive up to $250,000 in flexible, performance-based funding to modernize curriculum, strengthen recruitment efforts and provide student support services.