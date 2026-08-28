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CMS investigation into Crystal Hill cost taxpayers at least $379,000

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published August 28, 2026 at 12:14 PM EDT
Superintendent Crystal Hill fields questions from school board members during Tuesday's budget presentation.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Superintendent Crystal Hill fields questions from school board members during Tuesday's budget presentation.

The investigation into Crystal Hill by an outside law firm cost Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at least $379,000, according to public records released Friday.

The documents, which WFAE obtained through a public records request, include invoices from law firm Brooks Pierce for work completed through July 31. Because the investigation did not conclude until mid-August, the records likely do not reflect the final cost.

The documents also include a basic overview of some of the outside attorneys' investigative activities, such as interviews with an unnamed person described as a "witness," interviews with employees and reviews of public statements about the investigation.

The total includes more than $60,000 in disbursements to a public relations firm included in the contract.

The school board reinstated Hill after a two-month suspension. The board has provided little information about what prompted the investigation or what it found, citing laws protecting personnel records. The board said the probe “identified issues that will require ongoing attention as it relates to leadership and operational practices.”

Board members voted this week to release more information about the investigation by the end of September. This would include “the investigation process, key lessons learned and recommended improvements to governance, policy, procedure and oversight.”

But the board said this release would still comply with law protecting confidential personnel records, so it remains unclear how much detail this release will provide.

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Education Charlotte-Mecklenburg SchoolsSuperintendent
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
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