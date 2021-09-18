The Health Effects Of Climate Change Are Many, But This Doc Sees Reasons For Hope

The physical effects of climate change are easy to see. Wildfires in the American West. Flooding and other destruction from storms and rising sea levels. But the health effects of climate change are incremental, and less visible.

They creep up on us in health statistics that don't make the TV news: high temperatures that lead to higher incidences of heat stress, heart failure and reduced ability to work; asthma and cardiovascular disease from air pollution; worsening allergies and malnutrition as agricultural patterns change; diseases spread by water, insects and animals; anxiety, despair and other mental stresses from disasters or everyday worry about climate change.

"So there's no shortage of evidence that things are changing very rapidly on our planet. That leads to a number of health impacts," said Dr. Howard Frumkin, a physician, epidemiologist and professor emeritus at the University of Washington School of Public Health.

Frumkin spoke this week to North Carolina Clinicians for Climate Action, a group of medical professionals who want to protect health and find climate solutions. It's one of the many initiatives of the climate group CleanAire NC. (More about the group below.)

All those health concerns around climate change could be cause for alarm. He said a lot of doomsayers are spreading what he called climate disaster porn. "It is apocalyptic. It's scary, and it paves the way to despair," Frumkin said.

"You may be feeling a little depressed already just hearing me go through this litany. And if you are, you're not alone," he said.

But Frumkin is a climate optimist and sees lots of reasons for hope. In his talk to N.C. Clinicians for Climate Action, he offered a list:

Technology is advancing. "Battery technology, which is a key part of our transition from fossil electricity to renewable electricity … is advancing phenomenally fast," Frumkin said.



Solar, wind and hydroelectric power are growing fast, "So we're seeing an energy transition happening," Frumkin said. Extensive co-benefits. All the changes are having positive effects. "Tackling the climate crisis is good for health. The health co-benefits of climate action mean that decarbonizing our economy isn't a story of deprivation and sacrifice. It's a story of opportunity and healthier lives," he said.

Frumkin's lesson? Climate efforts are working and we need to keep it up.

"There are a lot of solutions at hand, and there is a lot of reason for hope," he said. He urged people to make changes in their daily lives — from eating to travel to consuming goods. Health professionals can bring it into the examination room, and get patients to think about climate change and their health. And clinicians can work to make sure their health systems, research labs and offices are green.