© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
Climate News
WFAE reporter David Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Be prepared: Atlantic could see 3 to 6 major hurricanes this year

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
052422 Hurricane Ida 2021.jpg
NOAA
/
Hurricane Ida as it made landfall on Aug. 29, 2021, in Louisiana. The storm caused a path of destruction all the way to Canada.

Federal forecasters are predicting the seventh straight above-normal Atlantic hurricane season and urging preparedness to avoid a repeat of disasters like Hurricane Ida, which lashed Louisiana and produced tornadoes and floods in the northeast last year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there's a high probability we'll see 14 to 21 named storms this season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. As many as 10 could be hurricanes and three to six could be major hurricanes, with winds over 111 miles an hour, NOAA said.

The trend of above-normal hurricane seasons comes as global warming makes storms more intense. NOAA says key factors again this year are above-average temperatures on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean and the ongoing effects of the Pacific Ocean climate pattern known as La Niña.

IMAGE-Hurricane-Outlook-May-2022-Pie-052422-NOAA.png
NOAA
/

Last summer, Hurricane Ida caused at least 87 direct and indirect deaths and $75 billion in damage in the U.S. While forecasting accuracy continues to improve, NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said: "It's crucial to remember that it only takes one storm to damage your home, neighborhood and community. Preparedness is key to the resilience that we need and now is the time to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season."

Last year's hurricane season reminded North Carolinians that storms can hit anywhere — not just at the coast, said Keith Acree, a spokesperson with North Carolina Emergency Management.

"We did have that Gulf Coast storm Fred that came up into the mountains last year. That was the big event last year and they're still cleaning up from that," Acree said.

And there are still plenty of not-so-fond memories of storms like Michael and Florence in 2019 and Dorian last year.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida cut a path of destruction from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. Vehicles parked in Philadelphia were submerged after the storm brought torrential rain.
Related: Get ready for another destructive Atlantic hurricane season
Rebecca Hersher

Acree said people shouldn't wait to prepare things like an emergency kit and a few days' supplies. And whether you're a townie or a tourist in a coastal county, make sure you know your evacuation zone.

"Then you listen for that zone when evacuations are called so you know when it's time to evacuate, or if you need to evacuate," he said.

You can look that up online at https://knowyourzone.nc.gov/

Acree suggested that people should arrange ahead of time a place to go in case of an evacuation, whether it's the home of a friend or family member or a hotel. Emergency shelters are also an option, but given continued concerns about COVID-19, he said, "a public shelter should really be your place of last resort if you have to evacuate."

And if you're in a safe zone, he added, "Offer your home up as a shelter to your family or friends that might be in harm's way."

IMAGE-Hurricane-Outlook-May-2022-Names-052422-NOAA.png
NOAA
/

Corrected: May 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
The headline on this story has been updated to correct that 3 to 6 major hurricanes are predicted this year, not 6 to 10.

Tags

Energy & Environment HurricanesNOAAClimate Change
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks