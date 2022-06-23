© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
Climate News
WFAE reporter David Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

With Gaston mine approvals slow, Piedmont Lithium lines up foreign supplies

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
040519 Lithium testing.jpg
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Workers drilled test holes in 2019 at the site of Piedmont Lithium's proposed mining and processing operation in northern Gaston County.

Piedmont Lithium will begin mining next year, but not at its controversial proposed mine in northern Gaston County. Instead, the company has lined up mines outside the country.

Piedmont has contracts to supply lithium to Tesla and other makers of electric vehicle batteries. It had hoped to begin deliveries this year, but state and local approvals have been slow in coming.

051719 Piedmont Lithium sampling.jpg
Energy & Environment
Piedmont Lithium has July deadline to give details on proposed Gaston County mine
David Boraks

So the company now says it will get its first lithium shipments from mines in Quebec, Canada, and Ghana, in West Africa. Piedmont says production is expected to begin in Quebec in the first half of 2023 and in Ghana in 2024.

It's also planning a second U.S. processing plant at a yet-to-be-announced location.

In a statement, CEO Keith Phillips said the company remains committed to the Gaston County project but doesn't say when it might be completed.

"Building out the Carolina Lithium Project as a world-class integrated lithium hydroxide operation takes time to do the right way," Phillips said. "We are committed to operating the world’s most sustainable lithium hydroxide processing operation here in Gaston County, NC, and to being a respectful and conscientious steward of our environment and the communities in which we operate."

Neighbors and environmental activists have opposed the Gaston project. It still needs both a state mining permit and local zoning approval.

"We are continuing to work steadily and collaboratively through the planning process with regulators, Gaston County, and residents, as well as local education partners, community organizations and businesses. We are confident that there will be a positive outcome for all parties in due time," Phillips said.

Piedmont has until mid-July to answer questions from state mining regulators and no date has been set for a vote on the application.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Energy & Environment Piedmont LithiumGaston County
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks
Related Content