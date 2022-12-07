© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
Moore_County_gate.JPG
Full Coverage: Moore County Substation Attack
Power substations at the Duke Energy West End location in Moore County, N.C., were damaged in an attack that left tens of thousands of people without electricity. Click the headline to see more articles about the attack and recovery.

Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed

By Hannah Schoenbaum | Associated Press
Published December 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST
Moore_County_gate.JPG
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Someone smashed through this gate and shot up Duke Energy's West End substation in Moore County on Saturday.

RALEIGH — Duke Energy said Wednesday that it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged when it was shot up and that it expects power to be fully restored by the evening.

In a statement to customers on its website, the energy company said that all of the equipment damaged in an attack on two North Carolina substations Saturday has been fixed or replaced. The company said that Moore County customers will gradually get power back throughout the day as it finishes testing and completes restoration safely.

“To avoid overwhelming the electrical system we will bring power back on gradually, with the goal of having the majority of customers restored before midnight tonight,” the statement said.

As of late Wednesday morning, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power in the county, according to poweroutage.us. That's down from a peak of more than 45,000 customers without power over the weekend.

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Schools are closed through Thursday. The Moore County School District will announce by Wednesday at 4 p.m. whether schools will be closed to students on Friday.

The county’s transportation services are operating only for clients who have scheduled dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, according to the Moore County website.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Energy & Environment North Carolina
Hannah Schoenbaum | Associated Press
See stories by Hannah Schoenbaum | Associated Press
Related Content