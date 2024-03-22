In a warming climate, pests are on the rise, park staff warn visitors

A warming climate has made conditions more favorable for many pests. In Charlotte, the average annual number of “mosquito days” has increased by eleven since 1979, according to an analysis by the research group Climate Central.

Mosquitos aren’t the only bugs out for blood on Carolina trails. Cases of the tick-borne illness Lyme Disease have more than doubled in the U.S. David Mumford is the park superintendent at Falls Lake State Recreation Area, north of Raleigh.

Climate Central Charlotte gained 11 mosquito days since 1979.

“Best practices for dealing with ticks, stay on trails as much as possible,” said Mumford. Incidentally, this also helps protect native flora and prevent erosion. “Wear light-colored clothes so that if a tick is crawling on you, you can identify it.”

Mumford said tucking in your clothes can prevent ticks from reaching bare skin. He also had success with chrysanthemum-based tick repellents, such as permethrin, that can be applied to clothing in advance of hikes.

Snakes aren't pests — thank a snake for making sure we’re not overrun with rodents next time you see one — but they inhabit our parks and natural areas and become more active as the weather warms.

“The best way people can protect themselves is to pay attention to their surroundings,” Mumford said. “And if they do see a snake, appreciate it from a distance.”

The key to a successful outdoor trek is education and observation. In North Carolina, there are six species of venomous snakes, but even these don’t normally pose a threat to humans.

“The majority of the bites happen when people either don't see the snake and step on it,” Mumford said. “Or they're trying to pick it up or hurt the snake, and they get bit.”

Snakes and other reptiles occupy a vital niche, keeping other pest and disease-spreading populations under control.