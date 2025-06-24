Proposed Mooresville data center faces delays, pushback from residents

Data centers are springing up around the U.S. to power artificial intelligence and other growing tech needs. While the economic and environmental impacts of these computing power houses are fiercely debated, a new one may be coming to Charlotte’s backyard.

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners gathered last week to discuss rezoning 400 acres in Iredell County for the proposed Mooresville Technology Park. But Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney said that’s not happening until the town gets more information.

“The big move is that we are not scheduling the data center at this time,” Carney said. “We have several questions that need answers. And so, until we get that, we're not going to schedule that.”

Tract, the company behind the data center, wants the land rezoned from its current status — residential agricultural — to conditional industrial to allow for the construction and operation of the Mooresville Technology Park. The land itself is owned by Teresa Earnhardt, widow of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

Tract states on its website that the center will be a “good neighbor” to Mooresville and Iredell county residents, promising “a low profile presence in the community.”

However, the proposal has been controversial since its inception.

Donna Jones, of Mooresville, is part of a local group protesting the rezoning and location of the center. They have a range of concerns.

“The first issue is that we don't need industrial right in the middle of our residential area,” Jones said.

She is also concerned about potential noise pollution and high energy consumption.

Tract has proposed a new onsite substation to power the data center and a natural plant buffer to mitigate the sound. Jones, however, remains skeptical.

“The more it can be pushed out, the happier we become," Jones said. “We are not against growth, but we just want it to be smart growth. This is not smart growth.”