Over the past year, the CMPD and data researchers with the University of Chicago have taken part in an ambitious experiment. Can an algorithm help stop…
Police misconduct comes in many forms. From a rude interaction with civilians to a fatal, unjustified shooting. At worst these acts are criminal. At best…
The Kannapolis research campus founded by Dole Foods magnate David Murdock has announced its first new corporate tenant in two years. But it's not the…
When it comes to the technology industry, Charlotte isn't usually listed as a hub. That title goes to places like Silicon Valley, New York, Boston and…