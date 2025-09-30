Battery fires surge at Mecklenburg County recycling and disposal centers; improper disposal to blame

Mecklenburg County Solid Waste averages two rechargeable battery fires per week, and Solid Waste Director Jeff Smithberger said that number is on the rise. Last week, the county reported four fires at different facilities.

“We have lots of cardboard, and we have lots of mixed paper. So, when a lithium-ion battery bursts into flame, it catches everything else around it on fire,” Smithberger said.

These fires threaten workers, damage facilities and delay operations. This may mean your curbside recycling or trash may hang out on the curb a little longer. Smithberger said folks can help by bringing batteries to the county for proper disposal.

“We will take care of it. It will not cause a problem anywhere it goes after you give it to us,” Smithberger said. The county offers free battery recycling services at its household hazardous waste disposal sites. “But please — for goodness sake — never put it in your recycling bin. Never put it in your trash bin. It has to take a special journey for its end of life.”

He said this problem crops up often with contractors, especially as demand for electric tools increases. To properly dispose of batteries, visit one of four household hazardous waste disposal sites in the county. All are open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.