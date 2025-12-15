Real estate developer announces community meeting for proposed data center in east Charlotte

A real estate developer has scheduled a community meeting for a proposed project near Reedy Creek Park in east Charlotte.

Telecommunications real estate developer American Tower Asset Sub LLC filed a rezoning petition for 58 acres on the east side of Hood Road, north of Kentshire Lane. The company builds broadcast towers and data centers.

The land is currently zoned for residential and office uses and would be rezoned for general commercial use. The petition included plans to build up to 40,000 square feet of office, data storage and utility infrastructure, including new energy transmission infrastructure.

American Tower is hosting a community meeting on Thursday, December 18, at 6:30 pm via Zoom.