‘It’s all of our country’: Charlotte Earth Day calls on folks to get outdoors

A giant inflatable globe loomed over NoDa’s Independent Picture House, where the Omimeo Mime Theatre put on Charlotte Earth Day. Over the weekend, the event celebrated the planet with environmental films, games and activities.

“I’m hoping that we’ll have a whole passel of kids show up,” said Hardin Minor, the event’s primary organizer. “They’ll get to play Earth Ball, we’ll take the Earth Pledge: ‘I promise to respect and help the Earth and all her inhabitants.’ ”

The day-long celebration kicked off with a poetry reading by Greenville Poet Laureate Glenis Redmond.

“I hope it’s a call to action for everyone to visit the parks or visit nature or take ownership … but especially African Americans … to venture out because this is our country as well. It’s all of our country,” Redmon said.

Zachary Turner / WFAE An inflatable Earth signals the arrival of Charlotte's annual Earth Day celebration.

After her cancer diagnosis in 2019, Redmond said she visited all of South Carolina’s state parks with her grandson. She said it could be a hassle getting him into the car — the word she used was “recalcitrant” — but when they finally arrived, he transformed into a “different kid.”

“We would get to the lake, and he would literally turn into a different kid. He would take his Crocs off, and he's skipping rocks on the lake,” Redmond said. “He turned into what I call a 1970s kid.”

During her talk, she read her poem, “Dear Grandson,” from her book of poetry, “ The Song of Everything .” Here’s an excerpt:

“[...] Remember, even when I have turned to nothing but air. / And I am carried away by a strong gale. / No, I will be there with you, out in the green and gold meadows, in the gloaming. / My hand will be in yours, and I will be singing as everything sings to you. [...]”