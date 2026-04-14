© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

‘It’s all of our country’: Charlotte Earth Day calls on folks to get outdoors

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:43 AM EDT
Greenville Poet Laureate Glenis Redmond reads her poetry at Charlotte Earth Day.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Greenville Poet Laureate Glenis Redmond reads her poetry at Charlotte Earth Day.

A giant inflatable globe loomed over NoDa’s Independent Picture House, where the Omimeo Mime Theatre put on Charlotte Earth Day. Over the weekend, the event celebrated the planet with environmental films, games and activities.

“I’m hoping that we’ll have a whole passel of kids show up,” said Hardin Minor, the event’s primary organizer. “They’ll get to play Earth Ball, we’ll take the Earth Pledge: ‘I promise to respect and help the Earth and all her inhabitants.’ ”

The day-long celebration kicked off with a poetry reading by Greenville Poet Laureate Glenis Redmond.

“I hope it’s a call to action for everyone to visit the parks or visit nature or take ownership … but especially African Americans … to venture out because this is our country as well. It’s all of our country,” Redmon said.

An inflatable Earth signals the arrival of Charlotte's annual Earth Day celebration.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
An inflatable Earth signals the arrival of Charlotte's annual Earth Day celebration.

After her cancer diagnosis in 2019, Redmond said she visited all of South Carolina’s state parks with her grandson. She said it could be a hassle getting him into the car — the word she used was “recalcitrant” — but when they finally arrived, he transformed into a “different kid.”

“We would get to the lake, and he would literally turn into a different kid. He would take his Crocs off, and he's skipping rocks on the lake,” Redmond said. “He turned into what I call a 1970s kid.”

During her talk, she read her poem, “Dear Grandson,” from her book of poetry, “The Song of Everything.” Here’s an excerpt:

“[...] Remember, even when I have turned to nothing but air. / And I am carried away by a strong gale. / No, I will be there with you, out in the green and gold meadows, in the gloaming. / My hand will be in yours, and I will be singing as everything sings to you. [...]”

Carolinas Climate Summit
Join WFAE for the third annual Carolinas Climate Summit
The summit encompasses a day-long series of sessions exploring the impact of climate change in the Carolinas and how people at every level are addressing it.
REGISTER NOW

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Tags
Energy & Environment Climate ChangeEnvironment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner