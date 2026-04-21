Union County implements tighter water restrictions as drought deepens

Union County officials said on Monday they are implementing the next stage of their Water Shortage Response Plan due to worsening drought conditions in North Carolina. The last time the county issued such restrictions was in 2023.

Stage 1 of Union County's drought planincludes mandatory requirements for commercial and industrial customers. Water withdrawn from county hydrants must not be transported outside of the county for any use other than emergency fire protection or farm use.

The county is also urging customers to conserve water by taking shorter showers, only using dishwashers and washing machines with full loads. Union County’s Stage 2 of water restrictions was last implemented in 2009.

Charlotte Water is also asking customers to limit landscape watering and voluntarily conserve water. With most of the state in severe or extreme drought, stricter restrictions could be coming if rain doesn't arrive.