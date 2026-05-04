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NEWS BRIEFS

Statesville imposes drought-related restrictions

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:01 AM EDT

Statesville began mandatory water restrictions Monday in response to worsening drought conditions.

The restrictions prohibit nonessential water use, including outdoor watering, car washing and filling pools. Violations could result in fines of up to $600.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation will also implement a mandatory burn ban across its park system starting Monday because of the ongoing drought.

Charlotte Water plans to implement mandatory water restrictions beginning Friday, May 15, 2026.
Energy & Environment
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports