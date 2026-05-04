What to know about water restrictions and burn bans

Cities and towns in the Charlotte region have imposed burn bans and water use restrictions as a result of the current drought. Here's what you need to know.

Charlotte Water to implement mandatory water restrictions as drought worsens

Charlotte Water will implement mandatory water restrictions beginning Friday, May 15, 2026, due to ongoing dry conditions. The measures align with regional partners under the Low Inflow Protocol’s Stage 2.

Charlotte Water is asking customers to reduce non-essential water use to help protect the region’s water supply. The goal is to reduce the region's total water usage by 5-10%.

Fines for people violating mandatory restrictions will start at $100. Restrictions include:

Customers may irrigate lawns and landscapes no more than two days per week, and only between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Homes with odd-numbered addresses may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Residential swimming pools may be topped off only on Thursdays and Sundays, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Charlotte Water says customers may not wash vehicles at home, fill residential swimming pools, operate water features that do not support aquatic life, power wash surfaces for non-essential purposes, or hold charity or fundraising car wash events.

The utility is also recommending additional conservation steps, including reducing indoor and outdoor water use, limiting lawn watering to no more than one inch per week — including rainfall — and identifying and repairing leaks as quickly as possible.

Customers are still permitted to use drip irrigation, soaker hoses, or hand-watering for plants and landscaping, and to use commercial car wash facilities.

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Mecklenburg County parks implement burn ban due to drought

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation will implement a mandatory burn ban across its park system starting Monday, May 4, due to ongoing drought conditions.

County officials say the temporary policy is intended to reduce the risk of fire and protect park users, staff, natural areas, facilities and surrounding communities. The ban will remain in effect until drought conditions improve and it is safe to resume normal use. The Catawba-Wateree river basin is now in Stage 2 drought conditions, and parts of the region are classified as "exceptional" drought, the worst classification.

The following activities will be prohibited in all Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation parks and facilities:



Use of charcoal grills

Use of personal propane or gas grills

Fire pits, campfires, bonfires, or open flames of any kind

Outdoor burning of wood, leaves, brush, or other materials

Use of tiki torches, candles, or other flame-producing devices

Gastonia, TRU call for mandatory sater conservation amid Stage 2 drought

The city of Gastonia and Two Rivers Utilities are calling on residents and businesses to reduce water consumption following a Stage 2 mandatory drought declaration for the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.

The Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group issued the declaration in response to rapidly developing dry conditions. Under Stage 2 restrictions, all users are required to cut water consumption by 5% to 10% or more.

Violations of the Gastonia Water Shortage Response Plan may result in warnings and fines of up to $500 per repeat offense.

Under the restrictions, residents and businesses must comply with the following:

Outdoor watering is limited to two days per week between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Properties east of U.S. 321 may water on Wednesdays and Sundays. Properties west of U.S. 321 may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Prohibited Activities



Using drinking water to wash impervious surfaces outdoors

Residential vehicle washing (commercial car washes are exempt)

Operating or filling non-circulating fountains, pools, ponds or similar structures

Residents are strongly encouraged to shorten showers, run dishwashers and washing machines only when full, and take other steps to reduce overall demand and protect the community's water supply.

Statesville imposes drought-related restrictions

Statesville began mandatory water restrictions Monday, May 4, in response to worsening drought conditions.

The restrictions prohibit nonessential water use, including outdoor watering, car washing and filling pools. Violations could result in fines of up to $600.

Union County Water implements Stage 1 water restrictions

Union County Water has implemented Stage 1 water use restrictions, limiting customers to no more than three irrigation days per week, effective April 21.

Even-numbered addresses may water once daily on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Odd-numbered addresses may water once daily on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No customers are permitted to irrigate on Mondays.

Drip irrigation and hand watering — including use of a hose or watering can — are permitted any day of the week.

Customers are encouraged to consult Union County Water's Guide to Irrigation Systems and voluntary conservation strategies available at UnionConserves.com.